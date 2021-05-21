FCCI welcomes the opportunity for business to reopen

The move to open the economy by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport is largely welcomed by the Fiji Chamber of Commerce.

FCC President Dr. Nur Bano Ali says while businesses can now operate, they must do so under the COVID safe protocols.

Dr Ali says the resumption of business operations provides the opportunity for people to earn an income, especially those who were distressed with the lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

The FCCI President is encouraging businesses to take up the offer to open up and submit their application for approval to MCTTT.

The Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry says while bringing back employment is critical, it is equally important for businesses to operate under the ambit of the COVID-19 situation.