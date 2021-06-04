FCCC works to track down Pyramid scheme perpetrators

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is closely working with relevant authorities to track down perpetrators that were involved in the Pyramid Scheme.

Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says some cases allegedly involve people overseas and they are working with similar institutions from other countries to address the issue.

“We are also now looking at executing documents and notices to mobile companies so that we are able to get data out of the MPaisa Accounts and where the money where transferred to, who did it go to. For them where you are in Fiji or sitting somewhere in Australia or sitting somewhere in New Zealand, we will get you.”

Abraham says they are working with the Consumer Council, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Online Safety Commission as investigation continues for the pyramid scheme cases.

The FCCC together with the Council received reports regarding pyramid schemes and investigations are ongoing.