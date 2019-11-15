FCCC urges businesses to sign up for voluntary compliance

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is hoping more businesses will sign up to the Voluntary Compliance Framework.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the Commission does not have the manpower to keep an eye on all businesses across Fiji.

Abraham adds having operators take-up this responsibility augurs well for their consumers, the Commission and for the commercial sector.

The Voluntary Compliance Framework requires businesses to comply with all relevant FCCC laws.

This also includes setting up effective consumer redress mechanisms.