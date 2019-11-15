Home

Business

FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 23, 2020 6:25 am

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will be announcing a major reduction in fuel prices soon.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the uncertainty of the situation in the country has led people to fuel up more than they normally do.

“Fuel prices are going to reduce drastically. There’ll be a major reduction of fuel price and I’m not talking about a minor reduction. All prices are reducing by more than 10 cents.”

This comes as the FCCC have received reports from some fuel retailers in Fiji that most people appear to be fueling up to capacity.

 

Abraham says people are not fully exercising their judgement with the current situation in the wake of Fiji recording two cases of COVID-19.

