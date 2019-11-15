FCCC teams on the ground

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission’s team are on the ground monitoring traders who are price gouging and hoarding.

Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham they are making sure that Fijian consumers are not being taken advantage of during this time of emergency.

Abraham is urging Fijians to think about others before they buy more than they absolutely need.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are certain essentials where we are putting common sense limits like baby milk and it’s only to ensure that everybody has access to this. So in the true Fijian spirit let us work together we will get through this”.

To help combat this, FCCC has also limited the sale of essential items, like biscuits and canned goods, to two per customer to curb panic or bulk buying.