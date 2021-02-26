FCCC staff challenged to remain committed

Minister for Commerce Faiyaz Koya has challenged the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission staff to remain committed towards their work.

Speaking to the staff during their annual awards night, Koya reminded them that they are part of an important organisation and must think critically to come up with new strategies to overcome challenges.

He says it is no secret the economic turmoil the world and Fiji has gone through in the last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Koya says in this new financial year, everyone needs to be innovative in their strategies.

“Now more than ever, we need more staff, like you, to stand up and showcase your commitment and ensure that there is a level playing field in the market. That no one is taking advantage of the pandemic situation and cheating not only the consumers but disadvantaging other businesses.”

Koya adds the FCCC staff are not only helping those who sometimes can’t help themselves but also providing Fiji with a dynamic and competitive market.