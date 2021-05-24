Home

FCCC receives queries regarding food price hikes

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:25 pm

The cost of certain food items in local supermarkets has increased due to the rising global prices.

In its latest economic review, the Reserve Bank of Fiji highlighted that the rising prices along with the high freight cost have started to filter into domestic prices.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says they have received queries from Fijians on food prices.

“Over the last 12 months or so it has increased anywhere between 33 percent to 40 percent constantly. The prices that you see or the inflationary pressure that you see locally, not driven by any artificial means, one it is driven by an increase in the price that we buy things internationally, two the freight cost have all gone up because international shipping liners that being in containers cargos into Fiji they have to follow various COVID safe protocols, there has been a huge disruption in their business line which means increased cost.”

The commodity prices for items such as soya bean oil, rice, and other items have increased.

The consumer protection body is ensuring that traders are not taking advantage of the situation.

