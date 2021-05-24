FCCC monitors fuel price inspections

Teams from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission carried out fuel & LPG price inspections on Monday.

They were deployed across the country to ensure that traders had not begun hoarding fuel and LPG products or charging incorrect and unauthorized prices.

The FCCC says 19 inspections were conducted in the Central Division, 14 in the Western Division and 49 in the Northern Division – and all traders inspected were found to be in compliance.

FCCC also warns traders and businesses against hoarding fuel and LPG products.

It says hoarding is unethical – but more importantly – it is illegal, and perpetrators will be dealt with under section 87G of the FCCC Act.