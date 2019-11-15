FCCC monitoring prices of unregulated items

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is working tirelessly to ensure there are no sudden spike in prices of sanitizing products or other unregulated items.

With a lot of awareness on cleanliness being done as a preventative measures against COVID-19, the Commission is doubling its consumer protection efforts to ensure Fijians are not taken advantage of by those hoping to make a quick buck.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they’re looking into unregulated items that is of high demand amidst the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure consumers are not duped.

“Things that we’d never regulate like wiping cloth, bleach, Dettol, detergents. This are the things that we are also looking at and saying what are the margins placed on these certain items.”



Abraham says the mechanism used by FCCC to monitor unregulated items is targeted at protecting consumers, and also aimed at ensuring there is no panic buying of medicine.

“We are putting a bit more resources into looking at price approvals, we’re looking at what is the level of margins they’re making. We’re also looking at unregulated product and things that would be in peak demand because of things like COVID-19.”



The Commission is advising Fijians to be mindful of purchasing sanitizing agents during the COVID-19 period and is advising against unnecessary panic buying.