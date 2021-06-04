Home

FCCC issues warnings for prosecution

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 2:51 pm
Joel Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued 54 warnings for prosecution.

Chief executive, Joel Abraham says they are among the 2.3 percent traders who were found not in compliance during their inspection.

Abraham added 11 instances of alleged price gouging were also identified, during the course of the inspections, and each case is currently under investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these are cases regarding increases in the price of sugar.

The chief executive says the complaints were attended to immediately and as a result two traders have been warned for prosecution.

He adds the FCCC teams have completed 2,305 inspections from April 20th until last Friday.

Abraham is pleased to note 97.7% compliance amongst traders within non-containment as well as containment zones.

Since the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures from April the FCCC has ramped up its inspections and activity on the ground.

