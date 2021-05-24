FCCC issues 41 PHIN’s

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission issued 41 Public Health Infringement Notices across Fiji and 62 other cases are under investigation.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says of the 41 notices, 39 are breaches by businesses on regulations requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings in order to enter premises.

Abraham says two notices were issued to individuals for failure to wear face coverings in a public place.

He says monitoring and compliance inspections for COVID-safe protocols especially Public Health Regulations will continue for FCCC.

The Chief Executive says they will issue on-spot penalties and fines to those who are found breaching Public Health Regulations.

He adds increasing numbers of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases serve as a sober reminder of how quickly the virus can spread and disrupt businesses and affect livelihoods.

Abraham is urging Fijians to take all necessary safety precautions when going out shopping and to refrain from panic buying during this time.