Business

FCCC investigates price disparity in supermarkets

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 14, 2021 3:55 pm

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is investigating several complaints made against supermarkets regarding price gouging.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says his teams also found instances of price disparity during regular inspections in the past few weeks.

He says businesses found hiking prices during these trying times will face legal action.

“We have noticed instances, where, complaints have been coming in and our ground teams have inferred disparity prices post the announcement of lockdown and where we see these prices artificially increased, we will investigate and charge these traders.”

Consumers are being urged to not overstock items and plan their shopping wisely.

