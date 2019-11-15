Home

FCCC investigate price gouging cases

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 6:25 am

Businesses are being investigated for engaging in price gouging with more reports of such cases coming out of Nadi.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says drastic price increases have been noted for hand sanitizers, face masks, hand wash, and antibacterial soap.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they’ve discovered that a particular supermarket has increased the price of Protex soap to $1.19 while the price of Palmolive antibacterial hand wash has been increased to $8.95.

Abraham is warning businesses that they will come down hard on them if they’re found guilty.

He is urging traders to stop profiteering when Fijians are afraid in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

