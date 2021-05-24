FCCC encourages businesses to be more informative

Businesses are encouraged to disclose as much relevant information as possible about a product they are selling or a service they are providing.

This comes as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission received several complaints from customers who were not fully informed, or were misinformed altogether, about a product or service prior to purchase or engagement.

FCCC is urging businesses to be ethical, to disclose relevant information, and to not purposefully withhold information – especially information pertaining to the usability and functionality of a product they are selling, or those related to any of the limits of their services.

In a statement, the FCCC stresses that it will not hesitate to investigate and charge any businesses that are found to be engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct in breach of the FCCC Act 2010.

It has also encouraged customers to know exactly what their needs and wants are and to search for products or services that would best fulfil that need or want.

FCCC adds that amongst other things, customers should know who they are engaging in a transaction with and must-read any contract before signing.