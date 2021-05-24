Home

FCCC continues inspection of business COVID protocols

January 14, 2022 12:40 pm
[Source: FCCC/Facebook]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission continues to conduct monitoring and compliance of COVID-19 protocols.

FCCC teams are also engaging with traders to ensure they understand fully the regulations in place, and the fine they potentially face should they breach any of them.

From Friday 7th January to Wednesday 12th January, a total of 208 inspections were conducted across Fiji for COVID-Safe Business Operations Protocols – 96 in the Central Division, 53 in the Western Division and 59 in the Northern Division.

Meanwhile, FCCC is warning traders not to engage in ‘Conditional Selling’ when trading goods and services.

It explains that conditional selling refers to when a trader only allows a customer to purchase an item or service on the condition that they also purchase additional goods or services from them adding that this is a clear violation of Section 87E of the FCCC Act 2010.

FCCC says as their monitoring and inspection teams will be dispatched to investigate any reports of Conditional Selling, traders found to be practicing this will face severe consequences.

