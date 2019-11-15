Home

FCCC conducts search and seizure

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 6:32 am
Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham

As the impact of the coronavirus continues to grow, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is on high alert for any fraud that may arise.

Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham has confirmed that they have conducted search and seizure on seven businesses.
Abraham says some businesses appear to be exploiting public fear about COVID-19.

“Again we would like to reiterate, we are not saying these businesses have done wrong. Our investigation is just to ensure that we ascertain what has happened and we are investigating it and we have teams currently undertaking surveys.”

FCCC believes panic-buying is posing a risk to supply chains in the country, who are fighting against time to have their shelves restocked.

“The rate at which people are rushing in to buy is causing a major disruption in the local supply chain. Supply chains are on timetable based.”

Panic-buying increased across last week with fears of an accelerated coronavirus outbreak after the confirmation of Fiji’s first two COVID-19 cases.

