FCCC conducts public awareness

Teams from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission marked World Consumer Rights Day by raising awareness on the ground on the theme “Fair Digital Finance”.

FCCC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Vinitesh Kumar says digital technologies are reshaping insurance, lending, payments, and wealth management everywhere, becoming a key enabler for consumers of financial services.

He adds that digital financial services and technologies have driven significant changes across the world however, digital financial services have also created new risks.

He says there is strong evidence to suggest these risks have increased in recent years, and crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic have enhanced these risks, making vulnerable consumers more fragile due to economic difficulties.

Kumar says in the next few months the FCCC aims to increase the knowledge that people have so that they can be better equipped for this digital world.

FCCC ground teams reached out to everyday consumers, fishermen, market vendors, and stall owners, and imparted important information on how they can protect themselves from online scams.