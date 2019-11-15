Home

Business

FCCC committed to reducing red tape to help businesses

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 8, 2020 7:54 am

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has stated they are committed to reducing regulatory red tape under the Business Assistance Program.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says it is good to see Fijians making much needed investments locally.

He says during the economic effects of the pandemic, it is important to encourage and empower those who are willing to take risks to benefit the community.

The statement was made following a meeting between the FCCC CEO and local investor of Nadi’s Handicraft and Inspired Properties who is planning a major investment in Nadi.

Abraham says such ventures have the potential for job creation and economic re invigoration and as such are more sustainable and have longer lasting effects.

