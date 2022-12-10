FCCC clears the air on sugar price determination

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission determines the price of sugar without any influence by the government.

This has been clarified by the FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham after misinformation was spread by a National Federation Party candidate on the sugar industry.

Abraham says the candidate had claimed that the price of sugar was high and attributed the increase to the FijiFirst government.

He says on 15th July 2021, the FCCC had written to the Ministry of Sugar seeking their views on the proposed increase in which the government made a submission not supporting an increase.

However, Abraham says the FCCC granted the sugar price increase.

“The FCCC considering the commercial viability of FSC as well as other considerations granted the increase contrary to what the government submission was. Governments and businesses alike are regulated under the FCCC Act and they follow the same legal framework. “

Abraham adds no one including politicians should mislead the public that they or any political party including the government of the day influences FCCC methodology and decisions.