FCCC challenges water tariff hike

The imminent review of water tariffs has garnered opposition from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission which asserts that all Fijians should have unrestrained access to clean water without bearing exorbitant costs.

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham argues against raising water tariffs emphasizing Fiji’s abundant water resources.

He attributes disruptions in the water sector to substantial losses by the Water Authority of Fiji primarily due to non-revenue water and aging infrastructure.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you look at the water sector there are a lot disruptions with water. Now this is largely due to the fact that one, roughly about 45% to 47% of all water done by water authority is lost as non-revenue water through our systems and that is because of water infrastructure. FCCC stands with the people of Fiji that there is an absolute necessity in ensuring the affordability of water.”



FCCC CEO Joel Abraham [File Photo]

Abraham stresses the importance of maintaining water affordability for Fijians, rejecting any inclination to increase prices, citing clean water as a fundamental right protected in the Constitution.

While acknowledging concerns about the sustainability of offering 1000 liters of water for only 15 cents, he asserts that FCCC as an independent regulator is reviewing water tariffs to ensure fairness in the marketplace and consumer protection.

Collaborating with WAF and incorporating community feedback, Abraham states that FCCC seeks to strike a balance between affordability and the imperative for sustainable water resources.

The outcome of this tariff review is anticipated within the next six months.