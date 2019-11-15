FCCC calls on consumers to be responsible

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is calling on consumers to be responsible.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they have carried out over 6,000 inspections of markets and retail outlets across the country as of last month.

During the inspections, the FCCC recorded a total of 312 breaches.

“Ensure that when you’re buying white goods or things of a larger purchase price – anything apart from groceries or food items please make sure that you check things. Make sure that you check prices. Now there’s a shift”.

The business community is coming up with a lot of sales because they want to generate economic activity. And all our Fijian consumers out there if you have the ability to please go and shop we need consumer activity to bounce back.

The CEO says people need to have confidence and support Fijian businesses during this difficult time.

The FCCC continues to monitor businesses ensuring there are no unethical practices.