FCCC assists 252 tenants

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has assisted 252 tenants who have been impacted due to the COVID-19 crisis.

221 cases involved residential tenants and 31 were in relation to commercial tenants.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says these are difficult times for everyone and landlords need to show compassion and solidarity.

Abraham is encouraging tenants to contact their landlords and make their request in writing to ensure that proper details about the tenancy are captured.

The FCCC has recommended negotiating terms that work for both parties and makes recovery easier.

He says if Fijians are having difficulty coming to a resolution on their own, the FCCC is equipped to assist with mediation.