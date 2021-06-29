FCCC appoints first-ever Chief Legal Counsel

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have appointed David Solvalu as its Chief Legal Counsel.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the strength of the Commission lies in its people.

Abraham says Solvalu is the first-ever Chief Legal Counsel for FCCC and he will strengthen their legal team.

He adds that a comprehensive component of FCCC’s work rests upon its legal strength.

Solvalu completed his Bachelor of Law Degree in 2014, Professional Diploma in Legal Practice in 2015 and Professional Diploma in Legislative Drafting in 2016 – all from the University of the South Pacific.

His appointment came into effect on Monday.