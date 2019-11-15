FCCC and Consumer Watchdog monitors businesses

With the festival of lights a week away, the Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission and the Consumer Council have already begun their market inspections.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the inspection is being carried out to ensure that consumers are not ripped off due to unethical practices by some traders, especially during this difficult time.

“Right now our focus is on Diwali related products so foodstuff, puja items like incense, garments like salwar kameez, sarees, traditional Indian outfits.”

Article continues after advertisement

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says past trends show that commercial hype during such festivals often leads to unfair trading practices.

“We are always on the ground making sure that whatever promotion are there, whatever advertisements, we are also monitoring the advertisements, we will be making sure that whatever prices are being advertised the consumers get the same deal instore.”

She is also urging consumers to exercise their rights and responsibilities by making smart and informed decisions.

“Consumers are advised to be very practical when shopping. With a wide range of goods to chose from we know you might get tempted to purchase items you may not need so council, therefore, advises you all to be mindful of your budget and ability to spend.”

Businesses have also been reminded to refrain from unscrupulous trading practices and provide consumers value for their money.