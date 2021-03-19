Home

Business

FBC official partner for Top Executive conference

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 25, 2021 4:27 pm

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today signed an agreement with the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation as an official media partner for the Top Executives conference.

FCEF Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says this year’s TOPEX conference is critical, as there will be in-depth discussions among participants on means to cushion the current economic or business challenges.

He adds there will be key speakers who will deliver their remarks and lobbying strategies to assist local businesses who felt the impact of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“Indications are the Australians cannot wait to come to Fiji. Fiji is the only safest bubble for them right now if and when the borders do open.”

Batiweti says the majority of the participants are registered members of FCEF.

The summit will be held at Sofitel Resort in Nadi from the 28th to the 29th of May.

