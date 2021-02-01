FBC launches new mobile app

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has this morning launched its new mobile app in an effort to better its service delivery.

The FBC app allows people to access news and live broadcasts from the six radio stations.

Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says customers will be able to view and download the app to ensure they stay abreast with what’s evolving locally and globally through our online, television and radio mediums.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum adds there are already 8,000 downloads of the app over the past few days through word of mouth.

Fiji’s premier English station, Gold FM has also been revamped with more music and content.

From Monday, FBC News starts its one-hour bulletin filled with hard-hitting stories and relevant pressing issues from across the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum is optimistic this will further increase the local and international viewership.

The FBC app can be downloaded from the IOS and the Android platforms.