Fawdon Nestle factory to close with loss of 474 jobs

Nestle has announced its confectionery factory in Newcastle is to shut with the loss of 474 jobs.

The global food manufacturer said it was holding talks with employees at the Fawdon plant but the focus was now on closing it in 2023.

A spokeswoman said the majority of production currently in the North East would move to Halifax, West Yorkshire.

The GMB and Unite unions condemned the move and said closing “a profit-making factory” was “unacceptable”.

The future of the former Rowntree plant had been in doubt since Nestle announced in April that it wanted to end production at the site.

Fawdon has been producing confectionery since 1958 but, according to unions, the manufacture of Fruit Pastilles will switch to the Czech Republic and Toffee Crisps will be made in Poland.

In recent years the factory has made other popular brands like Rolos, Munchies and Matchmakers.

In a statement, Nestle said: “From the outset we wanted to provide adequate time and space for these discussions and it is only right that they are held directly with our employees and trade unions and not in public.

“It remains a priority to support our people and their families through this process and we thank everybody for their patience.”