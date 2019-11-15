Favorable movement in international prices for fuel

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the fuel price reduction for June is due to the favorable movement in the international prices for motor spirit, premix, kerosene and diesel.

FCCC today announced a significant reduction in the prices of fuel which comes into effect from Monday.

A litre of Motor Spirit will cost $1.66, a decrease of 14 cents while Premix which now costs $1.43 will also decrease by 14 cents and cost $1.29 per lire.

The price of Kerosene will decrease by 17 cents and will be sold at 91 cents per litre, while diesel price will decrease by 13 cents and will now be sold at $1.54 per litre.

The price of 12kg gas cylinder will decrease by $8.01 and will now cost $29.41 while the 4.5kg gas cylinder will cost $11.03 – a decrease of $3.

The price of auto gas will decrease by 38 cents and will now cost $1.36 per litre.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the June 2020 fuel and LPG regulated prices are based on the importations made last month by fuel companies and LPG companies.

“Fuel price reduction for June 2020 is due to favorable movement in the international prices for motor spirit, premix, kerosene and diesel. Now the major reasons for the decrease in prices for LPG products in June 2020 are due to the decrease in butane prices and international freight rates. The USD also weakened against Fijian dollar based on April 2020 imports that were purchased by these companies.”

Abraham says based on their analysis there has been a reduction of 57 cents per liter in fuel prices between January to June this year.

The next fuel and LPG price review will be on July 1st.