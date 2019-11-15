Father loses business due to COVID-19 adapts to provide

A father who was recently forced to close his business in Nadi due to the impacts of COVID-19 has not given up but adapted to the situation.

40- year -old Inoke Ravuca a former handicraft seller says since the closure of his stall two months back, he has been selling food and pastries in Votualevu in order to provide for his family.

However Ravuca says it hasn’t been easy, as at times he does not sell everything which is a huge loss for him.

Article continues after advertisement

The father of one says if it’s a good day he will earn around $20 which will go towards buying basic food items.

Ravuca says they are also currently renting but blessed that their landlord has been understanding given the current situation.

He says at times, whatever he earns from selling food goes towards their rent.

At 4am, Ravuca and his wife are up preparing and by 10am their humble setup is ready – with a hope that business goes well.

Ravuca has also thanked the Mega Store Hardware for allowing him to sell in front of their store without any charge.