COVID-19
Business

Fast food businesses struggling to stay afloat

Shweta Vandana Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @shwetaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 3:45 am

With the COVID closing in-person dining experiences to encourage social distancing, many businesses are struggling to stay afloat.

McDonalds Managing Director, Marc McElrath says business is down.

“Our sales are significantly down, however at the moment we have to work around the current conditions we doing everything we can to keep our staff employed, serve as many customers as we can through drive-thru, i am hoping that the situation improves in the future”

 Wishbone Director Rabindra Nath shared similar sentiments.

“We do not have any eat-ins, we only have takeaways and most of the products like the drinks are getting bad, out of date so we can’t sell all the drinks and there is no eat-in only takeaways and overall business is really bad”

 Despite fast food businesses struggling during this time, a number of people were seen lining up outside their eateries.

