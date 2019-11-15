Fashion brands design 'waist-up' clothing for video calls

Fashion labels are designing outfits for video calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

A “waist-up” focus has been noticed at both Milan and London Fashion Weeks, with detailed necklines and relaxed trousers.

Prada placed its logo near the collars of its tops, and featured large coats pulled around shoulders like a blanket.

Article continues after advertisement

It said it was not inspired by Zoom, but by the “contemporary human relationship with technology”.

Luxury fashion sales worldwide are forecast to fall by around 35% this year, due to shops closing and lockdown, analysis by the Boston Consulting Group suggested.

Clothing sales in the UK plummeted by 34% in March, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show, as the industry struggles to attract customers.

But fashion is reflecting history and the economy through these clothing trends, said Lynne Coleman, textile expert.

Fashion critics have noted jewellery has increased in popularity, while sales of handbags and shoes are down.