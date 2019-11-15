Home

Farmers warned to be wary of bogus agents

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 27, 2020 5:16 am

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund is advising farmers and the general public that there are people going around claiming to be employees of the fund.

Chief Executive Raj Sharma says these bogus agents are advising cane farmers of certain EU grants and loans that are available to them but they have to pay fee.

Sharma stresses that there is no such service or grant by the Sugar Cane Growers Fund and has urged the public to be wary of this.

The matter has also been reported to Lautoka Police Station.

