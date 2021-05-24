Farmers urged to explore alternative pathways

PHAMA Plus is urging farmers and exporters to explore the option of frozen foods.

PHAMA Plus Biosecurity and Environmental Safeguard Advisor, Tanuvasa Siakimotu says this will avoid wastage of fresh produce.

Siakimotu says the delay in the export reaching the destination can result in biosecurity issues upon inspection.

He says Fijian exporters should look at alternative pathways such as processed products.

“Fiji is in the right position with the right infrastructure in Fiji at the moment to support the sector. There will be more opportunities for our farmers. If you freeze it and put it in the plastic bag and it arrives a month later, it is still in the good condition for consumption. It saves a lot of money.”

Exporting processed products addresses a lot of biosecurity issues and at the same time preserves its quality.

The export earnings exceeded $100m last year, and the fresh and chilled produce export grew by 27.7 percent in the first quarter of this year.