Farmers to receive fourth cane payment tomorrow

Cane farmers will receive their fourth cane payment for the 2021 season tomorrow.

Registrar of the Sugar Industry Tribunal Timothy Brown confirms, the farmers will receive $15.15 per tonne of the cane on June 1st.

This will bring to $77.48 the total payment per tonne of cane for the 2021 season.

Brown says the Fiji Sugar Corporation has advised that the 4th cane payment for the 2021 season is being processed today and will be paid out to growers’ accounts tomorrow.

To date, FSC has paid out a total of $62.33 per tonne of cane to farmers. This includes $38.50 per tonne delivery payment, $12.83 per tonne second payment and $11 per tonne third cane payment.

Brown adds, for the fourth cane payment, the Government contribution to the guaranteed cane price is $11.85 per tonne.