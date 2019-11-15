Farmers to be consistent despite concern over exporters

The Agriculture Ministry has told farmers not to sell their produce to exporters who refuse to buy from their farms.

Minister responsible, Dr Mahendra Reddy shared his concern with farmers in Wauosi in Namosi after receiving claims that some exporters have told farmers they cannot buy from those in rural areas.

Dr Reddy says the Ministry’s Agro Marketing team will fill that space and buy the produce from these farmers.

“Then we don’t want to see the exporters there, simple, so we want to tell you that have we got our marketing institution who’s also exporting, all you need to do is to produce, be consistent and have quality produce”.

The Minister says they will schedule a pick up time for produce depending on the type they purchase.

He has also called on farmers to expand their production so they’re able to produce in bulk to the Ministry’s Agro Marketing department.