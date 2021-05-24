Farmers thrive despite restrictions

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, some commercial farmers in Naitasiri continue to thrive during the lockdown period.

Naluwai Village Headman, Kaminieli Nainimadrou says the current demand for dalo, kava, bananas, and turmeric is unprecedented for export to key overseas markets.

He adds farmers here in Naitasiri have played a part in the growth in exports in the first six months of 2021.

“We continue to supply dalo, fruits and sometimes yaqona to our local key markets. During the lockdown period, we usually meet our clients at the Sawani border to receive the produce. They will process some of those crops and fruits for export.”

Young farmer, Aseri Koroulu says the demand for kava and dalo for export purposes has motivated him to invest more in farming.

“I did some extensive farming practices during the lockdown period. I plant kava, dalo, and other crops. The demand is there and i’m rest assured that key markets have already indicated their confidence to buy my produce when its harvesting time.”

Fresh and or chilled crops and livestock from Naitasiri are amongst the most demand commodities from overseas markets in recent years.

According to farmers, more demand is coming in from markets in the US, Australia, and New Zealand.