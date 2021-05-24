Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|Failure to wear face masks concerning|Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |
Full Coverage

Business

Farmers thrive despite restrictions

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 4:35 pm

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, some commercial farmers in Naitasiri continue to thrive during the lockdown period.

Naluwai Village Headman, Kaminieli Nainimadrou says the current demand for dalo, kava, bananas, and turmeric is unprecedented for export to key overseas markets.

He adds farmers here in Naitasiri have played a part in the growth in exports in the first six months of 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

“We continue to supply dalo, fruits and sometimes yaqona to our local key markets. During the lockdown period, we usually meet our clients at the Sawani border to receive the produce. They will process some of those crops and fruits for export.”

Young farmer, Aseri Koroulu says the demand for kava and dalo for export purposes has motivated him to invest more in farming.

“I did some extensive farming practices during the lockdown period. I plant kava, dalo, and other crops. The demand is there and i’m rest assured that key markets have already indicated their confidence to buy my produce when its harvesting time.”

Fresh and or chilled crops and livestock from Naitasiri are amongst the most demand commodities from overseas markets in recent years.

According to farmers, more demand is coming in from markets in the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.