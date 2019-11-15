Farmers receive fourth cane payment

Sugar cane farmers were paid their fourth cane payment of $13.73 per tonne of cane on Friday.

A deduction of $0.67 per tonne of cane was certified by the Sugar Industry Tribunal and processed as part of the payment.

The deduction was for the operations of the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji sugar cost adjustment.

Farmers received $13.06 per tonne of cane.

The above certified deduction was separately shown on the fourth cane payment grower statements for the sake of transparency and better accountability for growers.