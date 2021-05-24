Farmers given more priority

Farmers will be given more priority in the next financial year by the Agriculture Ministry.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this will be done if the farmers succeed in their ventures through the Back to Rural Agriculture Programme.

Doctor Reddy says this will be a budgeted programme, provided the recipients achieve tangible results, as the current initiative is donor-funded.

“We believe in starting small and proving ourselves and for us to prove that this is a successful programme, you will have to prove that you are successful so that we can do justice for the next lot of recipients”

The Agriculture Ministry has also given farming packages to more budding entrepreneurs.