Farmers called to tackle rice reliance

Fiji is still importing most of its rice despite spending more than $50 million in 2022 to cover demand.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has told the Ministry of Agriculture and Fiji Rice Farmers Limited to intensify support for growers and push the country towards self-sufficiency.

At the Rice Farmers Awards in Dreketi, the President said rice remains a staple but local production cannot meet demand.

He pointed to Thailand’s large-scale success in rice and cassava, saying Fiji must take the same path by working together with the government, industry and farmers alike.

Government has committed $115.3 million to agriculture in the 2025–2026 Budget, an increase of $14 million from last year, with $2.7 million directed to rice farming, irrigation and research.

Fiji Rice Limited has lifted supply from 1,301 tonnes in 2024 to 1,654 tonnes this year, helped by drainage projects and the Nailaga Rice Mill.

The President welcomed Fiji Rice Limited’s $150,000 planting grants for 182 farmers but said more investment was needed in milling and storage.

He urged more women and youth into the industry, noting only 38 of Fiji’s 672 registered rice farmers are women.

He reminded farmers their work sustains the nation, but stakeholders must invest and innovate for the sector to reach its potential.

