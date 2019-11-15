Farmers are chartering planes to bring in workers and save their crops

Farmers in the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada are using charter flights to bring in thousands of seasonal migrant workers as coronavirus shutdowns threaten the supply of labor during spring and summer harvests.

Air Charter Service, which bills itself the largest aircraft charter broker in the world, said its first flight from Romania into the United Kingdom landed Thursday, carrying 150 workers. It has another five or six flights in the pipeline, all of which have been arranged with farmers’ cooperative G’s Growers, said commercial jets director, Matthew Purton.

“This is a completely new line of business for us,” Purton added.

The price per ticket on a charter plane is almost double the cost of seats on low-cost carriers such as Ryanair (RYAAY) and EasyJet (ESYJY), which would ordinarily transport seasonal workers, according to Purton.

But with most aircraft grounded and airlines operating vastly reduced flight schedules farmers have opted to charter planes.

Air Charter Service has also flown almost 1,900 people mostly from Romania into Germany on 13 flights and expects to do more. It has moved 170 migrant farm workers from Mexico to Canada, Purton said.