Farmer makes almost $20k in two days

A livestock farmer in Nadi has made almost $20,000 in just two days from selling goats and chickens for Christmas.

Navo resident Satish Kumar says he has been overwhelmed with sales as he thought it would be slow.

Kumar, who is based opposite the Nadi Market, says that yesterday he brought a total of 70 chickens and 40 goats, which were all sold out by midday.

He says the other surprising part is that many who are buying are not even trying to bargain.

The 59-year-old says today he brought 30 goats and only 4 are left.

Kumar says it will be a good festive season for his family, especially after the difficulties they faced during the year with the pandemic.

He intends to bring more goats in the coming week in order to cater to last-minute shoppers.

The cheapest goat Kumar is selling is $250.