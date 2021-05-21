Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands for apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|USP residential halls on shut down|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|
Full Coverage

Business

Farmegeddon Youth club uphold ‘solesolevaki’ initiative

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 12:24 pm

Members of Farmegeddon club in Davuilevu are investing in dalo, cassava, fruits, and vegetable farming for sustenance.

Youth Leader, Waisale Seru says the members have lost their job amidst the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds they usually start of the day at 7am and have made it their business to at least plant 50 crop seedlings, vegetables and fruits on their given piece of land on a daily basis.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just started farming, so we looking forward to the harvesting time. Some of our harvest will go for our family use and some we will sell to buy our bread and butter and that is something will look forward to next year.”

Seru says being a farmer requires commitment and dedication.

He also highlighted that young people in the area have been encouraged to actively participate in the solesolevaki initiative, to keep them engaged.
This will stop them from getting involved in criminal activities.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.