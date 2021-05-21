Farmegeddon Youth club uphold ‘solesolevaki’ initiative

Members of Farmegeddon club in Davuilevu are investing in dalo, cassava, fruits, and vegetable farming for sustenance.

Youth Leader, Waisale Seru says the members have lost their job amidst the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds they usually start of the day at 7am and have made it their business to at least plant 50 crop seedlings, vegetables and fruits on their given piece of land on a daily basis.

“We just started farming, so we looking forward to the harvesting time. Some of our harvest will go for our family use and some we will sell to buy our bread and butter and that is something will look forward to next year.”

Seru says being a farmer requires commitment and dedication.

He also highlighted that young people in the area have been encouraged to actively participate in the solesolevaki initiative, to keep them engaged.

This will stop them from getting involved in criminal activities.