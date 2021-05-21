Farewell (again) to Microsoft's Internet Explorer

Microsoft’s Internet Explorer will finally be retired next year after more than 26 years of service, the tech giant says.

The veteran web browser was released with Windows 95.

It will no longer appear on consumer versions of Windows 10 after June 2022, Microsoft wrote in a blog.

The tech giant has been phasing out the old browser for several years – but in 2019 it had to issue an emergency patch for it, for security reasons.

At that point it was estimated that around 8% of people were still using it.

Its replacement, Microsoft Edge, has an Internet Explorer compatibility mode, which will continue to function.