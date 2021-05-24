Family invests in Sewai business

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, marking the end of 30 days of fasting for Muslims.

Any mention of Eid, and the sweet dish – ‘Sewai’ automatically comes to mind.

But have you ever wondered where most Muslims in Fiji get their Sewai from?

Mohammed Inus from Kasavu, outside Nausori, does not have a stable job, but his welding skills helped him start a home business making sewai.

“When we lived in Nadali, we used to make Sewai with our hands. But later I told my wife that we can fit a moto to the machine to make our work easier. So I did all the engineering work myself.”

Inus invested around $8,000 in this business and makes Sewai only based on the order.

Apart from meeting orders locally, he also caters to people overseas.

“During Ramadan, anyone can place an order. But when there is an overseas order then we get really busy. This order is normally placed one month prior, so we have enough time to prepare.”

The two main ingredients for making Sewai are flour and water.

Once the dough is mixed, it’s put into this machine.

The most important part is drying the Sewai for at least two hours on a bright sunny day.

Inus faced difficulties due to bad weather, but thanks to his welding skills, he was able to build a sliding roof.

A kilogram of Sewai sells at $10.