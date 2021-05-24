Family invests in new Event’s Centre

People in the Suva/Nausori corridor now have another option to hire a suitable venue to host special functions and events.

A family from Nausori has invested one million dollars in an events and entertainment Centre in Sawani.

The all-events hall will cater to the increasing demand from the public for a suitable venue to host functions.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the construction started in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but was not put on hold despite the uncertainties later in the year.

“That period, of course, many people took it to be an uncertain period. They do not know what the future would hold. But I think quietly business people who actually had the foresight, had the vision, and wisdom knew that that was the right time to invest.”



The event center is certified by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.



It has a sitting capacity of 1,000, however, under the current restrictions, it is only operating at 80 percent.