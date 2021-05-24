Home

Family invests in new Event’s Centre

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 6:23 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

People in the Suva/Nausori corridor now have another option to hire a suitable venue to host special functions and events.

A family from Nausori has invested one million dollars in an events and entertainment Centre in Sawani.

The all-events hall will cater to the increasing demand from the public for a suitable venue to host functions.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the construction started in early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but was not put on hold despite the uncertainties later in the year.

“That period, of course, many people took it to be an uncertain period. They do not know what the future would hold. But I think quietly business people who actually had the foresight, had the vision, and wisdom knew that that was the right time to invest.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

The event center is certified by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.


[Source: Fijian Government]

It has a sitting capacity of 1,000, however, under the current restrictions, it is only operating at 80 percent.

