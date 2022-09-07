Family happy to have carnival at Lautoka

A family that owns amusement rides are happy that a carnival was held at Churchill Park as part of the Constitution Day celebration.

This as the event has allowed small businesses to bring back park attractions for Fijians after a lapse of two years.

Falak Faliha says they are happy to finally see the rides running as this is their family business.

“This is my grandfather’s stall, he had started this business up for us and now he has passed away and it’s just been 5 to 6 months. This is our family income we are working with this.”

Faliha says it’s good to see many families out in numbers today.

She is hoping more festivals are held so they can earn money for them.

A carnival atmosphere was created outside Churchill Park, with the setup of a flea market consisting of stalls, amusement rides and food stalls.

This will continue until Saturday.