Families dine-in at local eateries

It was an exciting Saturday for many families as they were able to dine-in at their favorite eateries.

This popular food kiosk at the Suva market and the fish and chips place were a buzz from this morning.

21-year-old Tina Vesikula says even if it’s a simple meal, eating out with your loved ones gives you a different feeling.

“It’s a good thing. Now we can come out as a family to come and eat together with our loved ones. Before we used to stay home.”

Not only were the customers all smiles, the business owners were also on the winning side as they can now recover from the losses incurred during the lockdown period Spot Food Court Owner, Nitika Nair says they are receiving an overwhelming response from customers from this morning

“Since this dining-in has started, the customer’s turnout has been good but we are expecting more.”

All business owners are being warned to follow strict COVID-safe protocols and failure to do so may risk heavy penalties or even closure of their business.

Only fully vaccinated Fijians are allowed to dine-in.