Business

Factories diversifying production line

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 7:08 am

Garment factories in Fiji are now venturing into different fields of production to counter the impact of COVID-19.

Factories are now producing masks, a far cry from the usual clothing, textile and footwear production.

Performance Floatation Development Managing Director, Michael Towler says this will help keep their jobs and also ensure Fiji has a supply of protective gear for the fight against Coronavirus.

“There is an opportunity to make masks so we have diversified into making masks for our use, for our customers in Australia. We have been able to use the existing raw material. We had to invest in some patterns but that’s very little investment.”

Towler says the company has expanded production due to a huge spike in demand for masks, in Fiji and overseas.

With many factories halting production as exports have stopped, the employees of PFD are grateful they still have jobs following the diversification in the production line.

