Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown

| @BBCWorld
March 25, 2020 4:43 pm
Italy has seen the biggest rise, with group video calls rocketing by more than 1,000% in the last month. [Source: BBC]

Facebook has seen usage across its platforms surge in countries that have brought in virus lockdowns.

Italy – with some of the toughest restrictions – has seen the biggest rise, with group video calls rocketing by more than 1,000% in the last month.

The social media giant said total messaging traffic on all its platforms had increased 50% on average across the hardest hit countries.

Facebook owns Instagram along with popular messaging app WhatsApp.

But the company said the higher usage won’t protect it from expected falls in digital advertising across the world.

