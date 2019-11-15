Home

Facebook removes celebrity chef's page over conspiracies

| @BBCWorld
December 24, 2020 3:35 pm
Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans [Source: BBC]

Facebook has removed the page of Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans after he repeatedly shared misinformation about the coronavirus.

Evans, who had about 1.5 million Facebook followers, spread conspiracy theories about vaccines which are refuted by medical experts.

Previously, Facebook had taken down individual posts from Evans deemed to be misinformation.

Article continues after advertisement

But the platform has now removed his entire page.

“We don’t allow anyone to share misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm or [about] Covid-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts,” the company said.

Facebook said it had removed the page for “repeated violations” of its policies.

Evans had shared a range of debunked theories about the severity of the virus, mask-wearing and vaccines, as well as incorrect claims about 5G networks.

